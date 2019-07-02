LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Spider-Man, Mysterio and M.J. surprised young patients at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with an early screening of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” prior to the new movie’s release.

Cast members Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya dressed up as their characters and took to the halls of the hospital.

They met with many patients to answer questions about defeating bad guys and to sign plenty of autographs.

The hospital says the children were left with “infinite smiles.”

