Spider-Man spotted hanging out on MBTA train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Those who ride the T on a daily basis probably think they’ve seen everything.

But a costumed superhero hanging upside down inside a subway car probably isn’t one of them.

That’s what Ashley Armstrong ran into when she crossed paths with Spider-Man Wednesday.

Armstrong tweeted a video of her encounter with a person dressed as the iconic superhero, who was hanging upside down from an overhead rail with a cellphone in hand.

“Just another day on the MBTA,” Armstrong said in the tweet.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)