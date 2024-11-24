BOSTON (WHDH) - Spider-Man star Tom Holland made an appearance at the Campus school at Boston College, where he spent time meeting every student and staff member.

The special visit was thanks to The Brothers Trust, Holland’s family nonprofit that has supported the school with a grant.

In a message on Facebook, the school wrote, “A huge thanks to Tom Holland for swinging by and making yesterday unforgettable. We are incredibly grateful to The Brothers Trust for helping us equip our school with the tools needed for our community to thrive and our students to reach their full potential! More information on this soon.”

