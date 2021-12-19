BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Catholic churches masked up this weekend in advance of Christmas services as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

The Archdiocese said masks will be required for all holiday masses and other services, including weddings and funerals. Children under 5 years old do not have to wear masks, and officials said the mandate is scheduled to end Jan. 17.

“There was a very intentional piece to this added to this that it ends on the 17th of January,” said Father Thomas Conway, executive director of St. Anthony’s Shrine. We didn’t want people to demoralized by the fact that this would be going on forever.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)