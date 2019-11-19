Spill leaves massive trail of rocks on Route 1 near Saugus-Malden line

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A gravel truck that spilled its load on Route 1 left a long trail of rocks in the roadway near the Saugus-Malden line on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to the southbound side of the highway at Route 99 found a trail of debris blocking the right lane, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say a “significant” cleanup effort is underway.

Motorists should expect lengthy delays until further notice.

No additional information was immediately available.

