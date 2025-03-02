BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a substance spilled at Citizen M Hotel on Sunday prompted a hazmat response.

Officers responding to a reported hazmat incident at the Causeway Street hotel around 1:20 p.m. found two women and a man who had come into contact with a spilled bottle containing an unknown substance, according to police.

The spill was isolated and removed.

The three people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

