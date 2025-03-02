BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a substance spilled at Citizen M Hotel on Sunday prompted a hazmat response.

Officers responding to a reported hazmat incident at the Causeway Street hotel around 1:20 p.m. found two women and a man who had come into contact with a spilled bottle containing an unknown substance, according to police.

The spill was isolated and removed.

The three people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox