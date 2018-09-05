Spill shuts down streets in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to Harvard Square Wednesday after a street sweeper leaked hydraulic fluid.

Fire officials say the street sweeper blew a hydraulic line and leaked between 50 and 70 gallons of fluid in the area of Mt. Auburn and Dunster streets.

Crews spread an absorbent material down on the streets in an effort to clean up the spill.

No injuries were reported.

