DALLAS (WHDH) - A Spirit Airlines employee was suspended after a fight with a passenger was caught on camera.

The customer and employee were captured having a heated exchange that escalated after the customer threw a punch at employee who then tackled the customer to the ground. The video was captured by a professional cinematographer who said that he hopes the video will open up a conversation about what people would, and should, do in a similar situation.

No charges have yet been filed, but the employee, who Spirit said is employed through a local partner company, has been suspended.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox