DALLAS (WHDH) - A Spirit Airlines employee was suspended after a fight with a passenger was caught on camera.

The customer and employee were captured having a heated exchange that escalated after the customer threw a punch at employee who then tackled the customer to the ground. The video was captured by a professional cinematographer who said that he hopes the video will open up a conversation about what people would, and should, do in a similar situation.

No charges have yet been filed, but the employee, who Spirit said is employed through a local partner company, has been suspended.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)