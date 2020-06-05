‘Split his [expletive] head wide open:’ Revere man charged with threatening Boston mayor

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Revere was placed under arrest after police say he was making disturbing threats against Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

Chelmsford officers assisted several law enforcement agencies to take the suspect William Bagnera, 36, into custody at a friend’s home on Regina Drive Thursday night, officials said.

This after he allegedly made troubling remarks about the mayor on social media.

Video allegedly shows the suspect in a rant filled with expletives that targets Walsh and other elected officials, including Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Bagnera violated his bail, according to officials.

State and Boston police were also involved in his arrest.

Bagnera will remain in custody and is expected to face additional charges related to his threatening videos, sources said.

