Day two of the sun today and we’ll continue that for day three tomorrow! The only difference is tomorrow we’re going to crank up the temperatures. Highs on Saturday will knock on the door of 50° with plenty of sun!

The sad part is, while we’re so excited for 50°, we actually SHOULD be talking about our first 60°! On average, our first day hitting 60° is in early February. We get that number by lining up all the first 60° readings starting January 1st and chopping off on both ends until we find that middle number. That middle number happens to be February 3rd. And with March right around the corner, we’re AT LEAST a month behind schedule with no signs of anything even close to 60° in the 7-day forecast.

Enjoy your Saturday. Do all of the outdoor things… move some snow around, toss some out on the driveway to let it melt, because Sunday is going to be a rude awakening. In fact, not only will snow return on Sunday, but temperatures are going to plummet! While yes, we’re talking more snow, the snow is minor, and I think the temperature plunge is the bigger story. Highs on Sunday will drop back to the 30s (low 40s are average), but that’s just the beginning. On Monday, expect highs to stay in the 20s!

The snow that’s on the way for Sunday is minor. We’ll have snow showers, on-and-off through the middle part of the day… say 7am to 4pm. They won’t be heavy or overwhelming, but they’ll be there. For most it’s a coating to 2″, and even more detailed I think most of us are coating to 1″. The most likely areas to see 1-2″ would be the higher terrain in Worcester county and southern New Hampshire.