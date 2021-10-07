SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crowds gathered in Salem on Thursday night for the 25th annual Haunted Happenings parade, though the celebration looked a little different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

City officials made the “parade” a stationery event, encouraging families to travel to each float in small groups.

“People can walk around instead of us moving around the city so that we can have less people conjugating and moving about for COVID protocols,” said one of the parade’s organizers.

Despite the changes, adults and children alike still managed to get into the Halloween spirit.

“I think it’s different, a little getting used to, but the kids have so much fun that if you’re down here you have fun,” said attendee Derek Papalegis.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)