BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The owners of a Connecticut sports arena have been ordered by a jury to pay $200,000 to the family of an 8-year-old boy who fell out of the stands while trying to high-five hockey players.

The Connecticut Post reported Thursday that a jury ruled in favor of David and Laure Friedman in their negligence lawsuit against the owners of Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport.

The Friedmans say their son was attending a Sound Tigers game in November 2013 when a railing gave way and he fell five feet onto the floor.

The lawsuit says the now 13-year-old boy suffered a concussion and head trauma that has affected his ability to “enjoy all life’s activities.”

Lawyers for arena owner Harbor Yard Sports and Entertainment have not returned calls for comment.

