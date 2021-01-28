BOSTON (WHDH) - A sports bar is giving out cups of soup to anyone who gets vaccinated or administers the shot at Fenway Park starting Monday.

Bleacher Bar on Lansdowne Street announced that those who show their vaccination card or medical ID will be eligible to receive a complimentary cup of chicken noodle soup or clam chowder when they purchase something of equal or lesser value.

The soup or chowder will be waived on their final bill.

People are encouraged to make a reservation by calling 617-262-2424 or going onto www.bleacherbarboston.com.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)