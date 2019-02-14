Sports betting allowed in New Hampshire gov’s budget

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposed budget legalizes sports betting and estimates it would eventually generate $10 million a year in additional revenue.

The proposal mentions a House bill supported mostly by Republicans and some Democrats that would allow the New Hampshire Lottery Commission to undertake a competitive bidding process to procure a select number of companies to provide sports betting locations.

Locations would only be authorized in communities that have approved of the activity, similar to the setting up of the electronic bingo game keno. The proposal says players would be able to place wagers using the internet through a computer or mobile device in the state.

It would establish and fund a Council for Responsible Gaming to support education and treatment of gambling disorders.

A separate Senate bill would tie sports betting to casino gambling.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)