Legal sports betting has been live in Massachusetts for one week and the Mass. Gaming Commission is apparently already investigating whether two of the three sportsbooks in the state have violated its rules around what events can and cannot be wagered on.

The agenda for the Gaming Commission’s meeting Thursday morning says that the commission “anticipates that it may meet in executive session in conjunction with its review of Plainridge Park Casino and Encore Boston Harbor’s compliance with the Approved Massachusetts Sports Wagering Catalog … to discuss the details of any ongoing investigation related to the licensees’ compliance with the Approved Massachusetts Sports Wagering Catalog.”

A Gaming Commission spokesman said Tuesday afternoon that the Investigations and Enforcement Bureau will provide a status update on “catalog compliance” during the first week of sports wagering at Thursday’s meeting, but said he did not have any further information.

In late January, the commission approved a catalog of dozens of sports and other events that adults are allowed to place bets on in Massachusetts.

The catalog was assembled based on a joint request of Plainridge Park, Encore and MGM Springfield but commissioners did not give the go-ahead for betting on all events on which the casinos sought to take wagers.

Legal in-person sports betting began at Plainridge Park, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor on Jan. 31 after years of discussion on Beacon Hill and months of regulation-writing at the Gaming Commission.

Mobile betting is expected to launch early next month. Spokespeople for Plainridge Park and Encore did not immediately respond to News Service inquiries Tuesday afternoon.

