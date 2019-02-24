Sports betting fans boosted by governor’s backing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Proponents of legalized sports betting in New Hampshire say backing from the governor is giving their proposal a boost.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu mentioned his support for allowing betting on sports games during his budget address earlier this month. Rep. Timothy Lang, who is sponsoring a bill to do just that, told the Concord Monitor that the shout-out was a pleasant surprise.

The bill would legalize betting on professional sports and most Division I college sports, excluding games involving New Hampshire schools. Both mobile and retail gambling would be allowed. Most of the revenue is expected to come from mobile gambling, though the company that recently purchased Seabrook Greyhound Park has expressed interest in a retail operation there.

The fantasy sports industry already has spent thousands of dollars lobbying New Hampshire lawmakers.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)