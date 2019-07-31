Sports betting generates $2.1M in Rhode Island in June

In this Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, photo apps for NFL and Yahoo Sports are displayed on a phone on the sidelines before a preseason NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets in Philadelphia. As the regular season starts Thursday, Sept. 6, the league is finally dropping a requirement that viewers sign in with a cable or satellite subscription, as it seeks to expand its online audience at a time when TV ratings are declining. The subscription-free games will be available on the NFL app and the Verizon-owned Yahoo Sports, Tumblr and AOL apps. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — June was a bad month for gamblers betting on pro sports in Rhode Island, but a great one for the house.

The state lottery announced Wednesday that betters wagered $14.7 million on sports at the state’s casinos in Lincoln and Tiverton, the lowest monthly total this year. But that resulted in a $2.1 million in profit, the highest monthly profit since the legalized sports gambling launched in November.

The state gets 51% of that after expenses are subtracted. The bookmaking and technology team of IGT-William Hill takes 32% and casino operator Twin River gets 17%.

Rhode Island is the only New England state that has legalized and launched sports betting.

The total sports betting profit for the fiscal year is nearly $6.9 million.

