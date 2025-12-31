FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The only comment so far from the NFL on the accusations against Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs does not give many hints about what’s to come.

The league only said, “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.”

But the NFL often carried out its own investigation into players who face criminal accusations or violate the league’s personal conduct policy.

The league’s investigation could take place at the same time as the police investigation or the NFL could choose to wait until the criminal investigation has concluded.

Sports law expert Michael McCann believes the league’s investigation of Diggs could take months.

“My gut is that they will not act so quickly that the fact that the game is coming up that will not animate them to make a decision quickly because this is a serious matter,” McCann said. “There’s an argument for waiting. I know everything is complicated by the fact that this is a star player with a team that has Super Bowl aspirations but if we separated that for a minute I would say the prudent course of action would be for the NFL to be cautious.”

McCann said several factors contribute to the league’s ultimate decision, including how much evidence there is and how much the accuser cooperates with the NFL.

The league also has the option of placing a player on what’s called the “commissioner’s exempt list.” Players on the list are paid but are not allowed to practice or play.

“Based on what we know so far, this is not the normal situation for an exempt list,” McCann said.

