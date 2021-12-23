(WHDH) — Convicted murderer Gary Lee Sampson has died in a medical center that houses federal inmates, officials said.

Sampson, 62, of Weymouth, Massachusetts, passed away Tuesday at a facility in Springfield, Missouri, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Sampson was convicted of murdering 69-year-old Philip McCloskey, of Taunton, 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo, of Kingston, and 58-year-old Robert Whitney, of Concord, New Hampshire, during a weeklong killing spree in July 2021.

He was initially sentenced to death in 2003 but a judge later granted him a new sentencing trial after finding that one of the jurors had lied about her background.

In July 2017, Sampson was convicted in the killing of Rizzo and sentenced to death for a second time.

Sampson received life sentences for the deaths of McCloskey and Whitney.

