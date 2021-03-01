FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WHDH) — Big crowds are raising concern in Florida as spring break gets underway amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cities in South Florida have made changes to try and keep the crowds under control.

Some cities are banning alcohol on the beach, limiting ride share drop-offs, and putting curfews in place.

Local businesses have also been put on notice to follow health guidelines or risk being shut down.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)