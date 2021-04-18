Spring break leads to states recommending, mandating quarantines

New England states are recommending or mandating quarantines for students and teachers returning from travel during Spring Break.

Massachusetts recommends testing or quarantining and some districts are making it a requirement.

The Rhode Island Department of Health is mandating people who travel to high-risk states quarantine for 10 days or provide proof of a negative test.

