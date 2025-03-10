After springing forward early Sunday morning, Mother Nature jumped out of winter into a spring like week this week! There will be some ups and downs with our temperatures, but rather than warm and cool, it’s back and forth between warm and “normal”.

Speaking of daylight, get ready for some serious daylight gains! March is our top month for gaining daylight! We’ll add nearly an hour and a half of daylight during the month. Each day in March we add almost 3 minutes of daylight (2 minutes and 50 seconds to be exact).

And speaking of spring, that’s only 10 days away with our first 7pm sunset about two weeks from now!

The sun is also gaining strength, right now it’s about the same strength as early October. And when that sun is up, it can do a decent job of warming us up, which it’ll do this week. Today we made it to the upper 50s, tomorrow some of us should do 60°. We’ll have another good breeze tomorrow from the southwest which will keep cities and towns exposed to the water from the southwest a bit cooler.

While a lot of us will do 60° tomorrow, it’ll be touch and go for Boston. It truly will come down to the wind direction. The ocean temperatures are still very cold, so if the southwest wind is just a little bit too south, the wind off of the harbor may skunk us. On the flip side, if it’s just a touch more west, we should hit 60°. And we’re due for one of these days, in fact we’re way past due. Our first 60° day in Boston typically happens in early February.

After tomorrow’s warmer day, we’ll take a few steps back for the middle part of the week, but like I mentioned, it’s just cooling us back to normal. And even that doesn’t last long, we’re back to 50° by Friday and 60s for the weekend. Aside from a spot shower on Thursday (20%) we’ll be dry for the full work week. Rain chances will come back this weekend, mainly Sunday. Timing is a little all over the place and we’re still a week away, but I know it’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend so a lot of eyes are on the forecast. The way it looks now, Sunday morning starts dry with rain coming in for the second part of the day. Some models bring it in rather quick, while others hold it off until almost sunset and overnight into Monday… stay tuned this week and we’ll be able to fine tune that!