How about that recovery yesterday? After a chilly start, it turned out to be a very nice afternoon with temps running in the low to mid 50s and sunshine winning out.



Today, we’re off to a seasonably cold start, but the recovery will once again be great. As sunny to partly cloudy skies win out, a west wind will be strong enough to hold back any sea breeze. That means, even in Boston, along the North Shore and South Shore, temps will push up to near 60 degrees. Fitting for the first full day of Spring as it’s certainly a late April/early May feel to the air outside. It’ll be a bit cooler along the south coast and in the Worcester Hills. That west wind will gust to 20-25mph.

Tomorrow, it’ll be close to 60 again inland, but much cooler at the coast with an ocean breeze coming on it. Clouds fade the sunshine at times tomorrow as partly to mostly cloudy skies win out.

Showers arrive Thursday with a gusty wind, especially in the afternoon. Then, we’ll dry out for most of Friday. Highs still run above average too, with highs in the 50s. That’ll change over the weekend however.

Saturday and Sunday, temps stay in the 40s. Saturday will be cold and wet with rain likely. Even some higher terrain wet snow is possible.