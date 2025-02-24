Enjoy the warm temperatures we’ve got ahead this week because they will not last into the upcoming weekend.

Our nights and mornings will still be chilly, though. Overnight into Tuesday morning we’ll get down to the low to mid 30s. Tuesday will be cloudy right off the bat, but that won’t stop afternoon highs from reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. There’s just a low-end chance for a spot shower in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday we’ll be nice and bright.

Morning lows will drop to the low to mid 30s again with comfortable highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday, keep an eye on your basement. We are expecting numerous showers, which will enhance the melting of snow on top of the warming temperatures. The rain won’t be heavy but it could be enough to lead to isolated basement flooding with the snowmelt. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s with afternoon highs pretty warm in the low to mid 50s.

Friday is when the eventual cooldown is set to begin. Highs will cool to the low to mid 40s, which still isn’t bad for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny and we can’t rule out a stray sprinkle or flurry.

Saturday morning we go from the upper teens and low 20s all the way to near 40 degrees in the afternoon. We have our next system set to bring us some snow switching over to rain.

Sunday we’re back to business with lows in the 20s and highs not making it out of the upper 30s. There could be a few stray flurries around but that’s about it. Monday morning will be cold in the teens with highs in the low 30s. Skies will be partly sunny and there will be a breeze making it feel even colder.