Spring menu at Dunkin’ features Peeps doughnut, chocolate cherry cold brew, iced tea lemonade

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dunkin’ is hopping into spring with a new menu that features a Peep-topped doughnut, marshmallow flavored coffee, chocolate cherry cold brew, and iced tea lemonade.

Beginning Monday, the Canton-based coffee chain will offer the new doughnut with the iconic bird-shaped marshmallow candy on top.

The creamy marshmallow taste will also be available as a flavor in hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee, and frozen hot chocolate.

Dunkin’ says its cold brew will now feature the classic combo of chocolate and cherry, giving customers a refreshing new choice to enjoy as the temps begin to rise.

Iced tea lemonade and frozen lemonade will also hit the menu this spring. The drinks are said to be made from real lemon juice.

Those who do breakfast at Dunkin’ will be able to indulge in the new sweet siracha bacon breakfast sandwich, which consists of egg, American cheese, and four strips of sweet Sriracha bacon served on a croissant.

