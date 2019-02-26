Spring must be near: Sullivan’s Castle Island opens for season on Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - The temperatures are still frigid and another snowstorm is in the forecast for the week but things are looking up. Spring must be near because Sullivan’s Castle Island opens for the season on Friday.

The iconic South Boston hot dog stand plans to celebrate their grand opening with a gift card giveaway.

For nearly 70 years, locals have flocked to the concession stand to get their fill of summertime favorites like lobster rolls, fried clams, cheeseburgers, chili dogs, french fries, and more.

“Who’s excited? March 1st we open for another season,” Sullivan’s said in a post on Facebook. “We can’t wait!”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)