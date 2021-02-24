Spring must be near! Sullivan’s Castle Island opens for season this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Snow may still be on the ground but things are looking up. Sullivan’s Castle Island opens for the season this weekend, which means spring must be near!

The iconic South Boston hot dog, hamburger, and seafood stand plans to celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, Sullivan’s announced on Facebook.

“Opening day 2021, next Saturday, 2/27!” the eatery said in the post. “We cannot wait to see you here again!”

Pepsi has already stopped by Sullivan’s to deliver refreshments.

Since 1951, locals have flocked to the concession stand to get their fill of summertime favorites like lobster rolls, fried clams, cheeseburgers, chili dogs, french fries, and more.

