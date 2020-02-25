Spring must be near! Sullivan’s Castle Island opens for season this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - It may still be chilly outside but things are looking up. Spring must be near because Sullivan’s Castle Island opens for the season this weekend.

The iconic South Boston hot dog stand plans to celebrate their grand opening on Saturday, Sullivan’s announced on Facebook.

“The fried shrimp will now be served with a side of French fries,” the eatery said in the post.

Kayem delivered the signature “Sully” dogs on Tuesday and Pepsi stopped by to deliver refreshments.

For nearly 70 years, locals have flocked to the concession stand to get their fill of summertime favorites like lobster rolls, fried clams, cheeseburgers, chili dogs, french fries, and more.

