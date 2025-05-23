EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong winds brought by Thursday’s rare spring nor’easter brought down a number of trees across the Boston area.

On West Neptune Street in Lynn, a massive tree came down overnight, hitting a power line and leaving the tree leaning on a triple-decker home.

In Everett, a car parked by the side of a home was crushed by a large tree; power lines could also be seen tangled up in the branches.

In Hingham, a tree crashed down on top of an SUV parked in a driveway, damaging the car’s roof and glass.

Chris Scarbo was at his house in Hingham when he heard the wind pick up, which was when a huge oak tree across the street came down, shattering his wife’s new car windshield.

“There was a big gust, it just sounded like what you would normally hear in a nor’easter, and the power went out,” Scarbo said. “I was very surprised to see that the whole driveway was covered in a tree.”

Trees were also reported downed in Malden, Brookline, Plympton, Medford, and more.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)