Spring snow headed our way

(WHDH) — The calendar says spring and baseball returns to Fenway Park on Thursday, but mother nature doesn’t care. More snow is on the way.

Friday will start off with snow then change over to rain before a warm front moves in, according to meteorologist Chris Lambert.

“There’s going to be a burst of some wet snow going over to some rain,” Lambert said.

Saturday will bring an additional chance for snow.

“As the front trails through southern New England, we may have additional rain and snow working on in,” Lambert said. “Probably more in the form of wet snow on Saturday.”

Areas south of the Mass. Pike are expected to see the most steady snowfall.

It’s too early to predict potential snowfall totals. The 7Weather team is tracking the system and will provide updates as they become available.

Another storm brewing offshore could bring a wintry mix early next week.

