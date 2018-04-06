Spring snow showers ramp up through Massachusetts this afternoon

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another spring snow shower will roll through Massachusetts Friday.

The chance for light snow showers begins in the late morning and ramps up in the afternoon. Steadiest snow is expected been noon and 4 p.m. Evening commuters will deal with a rain/snow mix.

Cold & quiet this morning, with snow & rain this afternoon, tapering into the evening commute. #7News pic.twitter.com/yibXiCP4wT — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) April 6, 2018

The majority of Massachusetts will receive a coating to an inch of snow, with some places getting up to two inches.

Dry this morning, with snow moving in during the lunch hour. Steadiest snow 12-4PM, tapering into the evening with rain/snow mix. #7News pic.twitter.com/L3Wzdi15zn — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) April 6, 2018

“Light snow during the day will have a hard time sticking to road surfaces. The only exception will be higher elevations of southern New England,” said Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

Temperatures will reach up to the mid-40’s, staying blustery with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

