LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts residents woke up to a fresh coat of snow Saturday morning, with some communities preparing to clear away several inches.

In Lancaster, 7NEWS measured 5 inches of heavy snow had already fallen around 8:30 a.m. and dangerous driving conditions as road crews worked to clear Route 2 for motorists.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox