LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts residents woke up to a fresh coat of snow Saturday morning, with some communities preparing to clear away several inches.

In Lancaster, 7NEWS measured 5 inches of heavy snow had already fallen around 8:30 a.m. and dangerous driving conditions as road crews worked to clear Route 2 for motorists.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)