Spring storm: Here’s where the most snow has fallen in Mass. so far

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A spring storm that is moving across the Bay State on Friday morning could dump up to eight inches of snow in parts of Central and Western Massachusetts before it clears out.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Northern Berkshire, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties until 8 p.m., while a winter weather advisory has been issued for Southern Berkshire, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, and Western Hampden counties.

Hubbardston has seen the most snowfall so far, with 4.5 inches of fresh powder on the ground as of 6:45 a.m. Princeton has seen about 4 inches of snow.

New Ipswich has gotten 3.8 inches of snow, while Ashburnham has already topped 3 inches.

Motorists are being urged to use caution during the morning commute due to slick road conditions and limited visibility.

The storm is expected to significantly weaken by Friday afternoon.

Hubbardston now with 4.5" on the ground. pic.twitter.com/tXxgL3p99T — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) April 16, 2021

