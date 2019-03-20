Spring storm to bring heavy rain, strong winds, potential for coastal flooding

BOSTON (WHDH) - Wednesday marked the first day of spring and the weather was lovely but the calm conditions will not last long. A storm will bring heavy rain, strong winds, and the possibility for flooding in communities along the Massachusetts coast starting Thursday night.

A southeast breeze will keep mild air in place throughout the day on Thursday, fueling a storm that is approaching from the south. Temperatures are expected to linger in the high 40s and low 50s.

Rain is expected to turn heavy and persist into Friday morning before tapering off by the afternoon. Some wet snow could work into the Worcester Hills but it’ll be more likely across the Berkshires, Meteorologist Chirs Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog.

Quiet for this first day of spring, but a soaking rain on the way Thursday Night into Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/DpEIdqmDdX — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) March 20, 2019

There will be the potential for minor coastal flooding with high tide starting around 12:40 a.m. Friday.

Winds are expected to intensify Friday night after the rain moves out. Gusts of more than 40 mph could cause damage overnight into Saturday.

Saturday will be chilly but dry. Warmer air will work back in on Sunday.

