SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating after a car burst into flame Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to the reports near Albemarle Street found a 2008 Volvo XC90 fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished, crews say and no injuries have been reported.

It is unclear what started the blaze.

