SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A predominantly Black church in Springfield is ready to rebuild following a “highly suspicious” fire last week.

Flames torched the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church around 5 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Rev. Dr. Terrlyn L. Curry Avery said during a press conference Monday, “My priority as pastor of this church is to shepherd first and foremost my flock, and then rebuild.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the church’s pastor to announce a GoFundMe fundraiser to help make repairs.

“When challenges strike, we all step forward,” he said.

An arson investigation into the Dec. 28 fire remains ongoing.

Dushko Vulchev, of Houlton, Maine, was arrested Friday and charged with several counts of malicious damage and three counts of attempted arson after the Department of Fire Services says he tried to burn the church on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.

