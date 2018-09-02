Springfield crash causes ‘life-threatening’ injuries

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Occupants of a serious motor vehicle crash in Springfield were sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the fire department’s Twitter page.

Fire crews responding to the area of 840 Page Boulevard found the vehicle heavily damaged and on fire with the occupants trapped inside.

They were extricated and transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

SFD_HQ & SPD _HQ on scene 840 Page Blv for MVA extrication and fire with life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/6TQQCHsGA2 — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) September 2, 2018

