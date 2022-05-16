BOSTON (AP) — A father and his son have both been sent to prison for more than 12 years for their roles in a large-scale drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine and opioids in New England, federal prosecutors in Massachsetts said Monday.

Isaac Cardona, 34, and Rafael Cardona Sr., 61, both of Springfield, were indicted in November 2017 as part of a 14-month wiretap investigation, prosecutors said.

The Cardonas conspired with David Cruz to traffic cocaine and heroin from Mexico, through California, to the Springfield area, prosecutors said.

Isaac Cardona owed Cruz money for a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine, and, in order to pay that debt, the Cardonas and others conspired to import at least a kilogram of heroin — which turned out to be pure fentanyl — from Mexico, authorities said.

Isaac Cardona traveled to San Diego in August 2016 with cash to pay for the heroin. Cruz later traveled to San Diego, retrieved the car and the cash, and used the cash to purchase what he believed to be heroin. Police in California seized the vehicle and recovered the drugs.

Cruz previously pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.

The Cardonas were convicted by a jury in October.

