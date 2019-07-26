Springfield fire crews extinguish burning car

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield fire crews extinguished a car that burst into flames Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire on Albemarle Street about 7:07 p.m. found a 2008 Volvo XC90 fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no reported injuries.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire was mechanical.

