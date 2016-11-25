Springfield gas leak forces evacuations on Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Several people along Liberty Street in Springfield were evacuated Thanksgiving night because of what officials said was a natural gas leak.

Several people were evacuated from Liberty Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday, and crews stayed on the scene overnight to clean up the area.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown at this time.

