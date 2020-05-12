A Springfield High School of Science and Technology senior has her pick of the litter now that she has been accepted to all eight Ivy League universities.

Roberta Hannah is a bright young girl and now she has a stack of admissions letters to prove it.

“I actually went back and checked each one of my admissions portals three different times, because I was like ‘they all couldn’t have said yes,” she said.

Roberta has always been driven to succeed.

She tutors, does community service with the National Honor Society, runs track and takes honors classes.

Now, she plans to channel her myriad gifts to expand access to medicine.

“I wanna make medicine that works. I wanna make medicine more accessible and more affordable for lower-income communities, kind of like the one that I live in,” she explained.

The coronavirus and state’s stay-at-home advisory has given her plenty of time to think and come fall, she will be leaving home for Columbia.

“I look back, as a single parent for many years,” Roberta’s mother Valerie Williams said. “Where the kids are right now it’s… I’m just elated, I’m just blessed. I’m just blessed.”

Roberta said she is just excited to attend a school that will challenge her.

