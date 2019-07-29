Springfield house fire displaces 9, causes $5K in damage

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire in Springfield displaced nine people and caused an estimated $5,000 in damage on Monday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a home at 75 Ranney St. around 10:30 a.m. found a blaze burning in the basement, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished quickly but the home has since been deemed uninhabitable.

Those who were displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

