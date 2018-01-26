WALLINGFORD, CT (WHDH) — Police arrested a man accused of trying to car jack multiple people.

Surveillance video captured the suspect tackling a woman to the ground at a gas station and trying to take her car keys.

Police said he then jumped into someone’s jeep while the driver was pumping gas.

The car owner held onto the vehicle as the suspect drove off and crashed into a pole.

Two people then chased the suspect down before police took him into custody.

