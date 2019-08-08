Police: Springfield man arrested after trying to burn down building

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with burning of a building in Springfield on Wednesday.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad arrived at the maintenance garage at the rear of 67-69 Sanderson Street of the Springfield housing authority office around 9:15 a.m. and found two mattresses that had been burned against the garage.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, Springfield Police Detective Division, and Troopers assigned to the State’s Fire Marshall’s office were able to identify Juan F Rivera, of 67 Sanderson Street, through interviews and security cameras.

The fire caused approximately $5,000 in damage.

