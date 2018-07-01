Springfield man charged for dousing pregnant woman with gasoline

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Springfield man is accused of attempted arson after he douses his third-floor apartment and a pregnant woman with gasoline.

Officers were responding to a domestic call that turned to attempted arson on Liberty St. in Springfield on Sunday.

The man was arrested and charged with attempted arson and attempted murder.

The woman was transported to Baystate Hospital as a precaution.

State police were asked to assist with the investigation.

