SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged will killing three women whose bodies were found on his property will go to trial next year.

The Republican newspaper reports that the prosecution and defense told a judge Monday they have selected April 16, 2020, for the start of 41-year-old Stewart Weldon’s trial. He didn’t attend the Hampden Superior Court hearing.

Weldon has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder in connection with the bodies found at the Springfield home in May 2018. He faces 49 other charges including rape in connection with 11 alleged victims.

Weldon’s home was searched after he was pulled over and a woman in his car said Weldon had kidnapped, sexually assaulted and beat her.

His attorneys haven’t commented other than to say their client is “looking forward to defending himself.”

