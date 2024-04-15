HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 52-year-old Springfield man was charged with murder in connection with the stabbing of his girlfriend, the executive assistant to the Hampden County Sheriff, in Holyoke early Sunday, officials said.

Jason Chapdelaine was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed Eileen Monaghan, 48, of Chicopee, that morning, the Hampden District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

At around 1:30 a.m., Holyoke police officers responded to a 911 call on South Water Street, where they found Monaghan with stab wounds and Chapdelaine “unresponsive due to self-inflicted harm,” the Hampden District Attorney’s office said. Officers gave both of them first aid, but Monaghan died from her injuries, according to the office.

Monaghan was a mother of two daughters, executive assistant to Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi, and former chief of staff for now-retired State Representative Joseph Wagner, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Chapdelaine was her boyfriend, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This loss is felt deeply by the entire Hampden County Sheriff’s Office, Eileen’s family, friends, and the community. Eileen was not only a loved and valued colleague but also a dedicated and generous person who meant so much to so many, especially her kids,” Cocchi said in the statement. “Eileen was truly a rose in a world of thorns. As we try to process this tragic loss, please keep the Monaghan family in your thoughts and prayers. To say Eileen was loved and will be missed is an understatement.”

Chapdelaine is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Holyoke District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)