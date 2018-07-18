Springfield man facing drug trafficking charges after motor vehicle stop in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Springfield man is facing drug trafficking charges after a motor vehicle stop in Northampton, police say.

Police stopped a red Chevy Blazer on Route 9 (Haydenville Road) about 10:12 p.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle violation, according to a press release issued Wednesday from the Massachusetts State Police.

An investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, Calvin Medina, 26, of Springfield, was operating on a learner’s permit and both passengers had suspended licenses.

Police say after searching the vehicle before it was towed, they found 78 grams of cocaine.

Medina was arrested and charged with trafficking Class B, conspiracy to violate drug law, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

