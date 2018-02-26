Springfield man held without bail in wife’s killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with murder in the death of his wife has been held without bail.

Terry Lockett pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Springfield District Court.

Police responded to at the couple’s Springfield apartment Friday morning where they found 43-year-old Kimberly Lockett suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called to the apartment by the victim’s daughter, who said her mother did not respond to knocks on her door.

The 41-year-old Terry Lockett was found later at his mother’s house.

His lawyer did not comment other than to reserve the right to seek bail at a later date.

The death was the city’s first homicide of the year, after 14 homicides in 2017.

