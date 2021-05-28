SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Springfield man is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Ultimate Millions” instant game.

Carey Spence bought his winning ticket at Murphy’s Pop Stop on Island Pond Road in Springfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Spence chose the cash option for his prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to buy a house with his winnings.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)